On Top of the World



With the wind howling and the rain beating down, I thought, well this was a bust, but at least I had the chance to be on top of Trail Ridge Road on opening day! When access to some of my favorite places were shut down, it felt unreal...so opening day felt like such a freedom to explore nature and be in a place that has given me such peace and happiness. As the sun set and I started to head down the mountain, I noticed a break on the horizon and some color developing. I immediately stopped and started shooting. As I continued watching, the light just got better. I was so happy to capture this panoramic on Trail Ridge that night, alone and feeling like I just witnessed something magical. So happy I stuck around and was able to document such a beautiful glow over the Rocky Mountains!

