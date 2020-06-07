Previous
Next
On Top of the World by exposure4u
Photo 1377

On Top of the World


With the wind howling and the rain beating down, I thought, well this was a bust, but at least I had the chance to be on top of Trail Ridge Road on opening day! When access to some of my favorite places were shut down, it felt unreal...so opening day felt like such a freedom to explore nature and be in a place that has given me such peace and happiness. As the sun set and I started to head down the mountain, I noticed a break on the horizon and some color developing. I immediately stopped and started shooting. As I continued watching, the light just got better. I was so happy to capture this panoramic on Trail Ridge that night, alone and feeling like I just witnessed something magical. So happy I stuck around and was able to document such a beautiful glow over the Rocky Mountains!
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Wendy

@exposure4u
This site has been a great inspiration to me over the past few years and continues to challenge me to grow. I love getting...
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerome ace
Yes, really magical. Gorgeous!
I long for the mountains.
June 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise