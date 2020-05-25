Previous
Stormy Nights by exposure4u
Stormy Nights

Taken on a very stormy night here in Colorado recently. It was an amazing scene to witness. The clouds kept transforming in the sky creating magical colors and lightening! What a sight to see!
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Wendy

@exposure4u
This site has been a great inspiration to me over the past few years and continues to challenge me to grow. I love getting...
Milanie ace
Wonderful timing to get that burst of lightning
May 26th, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Fabulous capture. One of my bucket list shots.
May 26th, 2020  
J A Byrdlip ace
Wow!
May 26th, 2020  
