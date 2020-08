Spirt of Adventure



It's any wonder my name means wanderer, lol. I love to explore, especially in nature and experience the beauty of our world. I was blessed with the opportunity to take a mental break and travel to the northwest. Mt. Rainier has been a bucket list photography trip for a long time. It did not disappoint and I think I've found a new love for the wildflowers in that region! May you take time to explore the tiny miracles that desire no attention!