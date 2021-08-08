Previous
The Earth Breaks Silence by exposure4u
The Earth Breaks Silence


It always amazes me how the light can change in just minutes over the course of an evening. Light mixed with clouds creating such distinct yet continually changing colors as the sun sets. It's the time of day that I love to capture and witness as it becomes a fleeting moment into darkness. This was taken at sunset at Triullium Lake with Mt. Hood in the background. It was one of the places I dreamed of capturing a colorful sunset and this night did not disappoint! Such a beautiful place and I was elated to have so much snow left on Mt. Hood! Thank you always for your amazing support!
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Wendy

@exposure4u
Elizabeth ace
Spectacular scene! Beautiful image.
August 9th, 2021  
Carole G ace
Wow, spectacular indeed. Love the reflections
August 9th, 2021  
