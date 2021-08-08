The Earth Breaks Silence



It always amazes me how the light can change in just minutes over the course of an evening. Light mixed with clouds creating such distinct yet continually changing colors as the sun sets. It's the time of day that I love to capture and witness as it becomes a fleeting moment into darkness. This was taken at sunset at Triullium Lake with Mt. Hood in the background. It was one of the places I dreamed of capturing a colorful sunset and this night did not disappoint! Such a beautiful place and I was elated to have so much snow left on Mt. Hood! Thank you always for your amazing support!