Life is a Journey



"A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step."

~Lao Tzo

Taken on a boat off the coast of Puerto Vallarta. Such an amazing morning filled with several Humpback Whale sitings! As described earlier, each winter, the humpbacks migrate from the arctic to breed and rear their young in this area. Such an amazing adventure to watch these whales surfacing to get air and sometimes see them breeching the surface. My favorite was witnessing their tails and watching the water drip as the sun glowed from each drop. It wasn't easy capturing this moment off the side of a rocky boat, but I was fortunate to capture this shot with such detail!