Wild Layers of Lingering Light





"If a year was inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour."

~V. Erickson



Another angle and shot as the fog lingered over The Castles near Crested Butte, Colorado! Such a magical day to witness the ever changing landscape. My favorite kind of weather just kept creating dramatic scenes during fall color this year making it was difficult to stop shooting! What a year to witness such beauty!