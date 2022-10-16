The Grace of the Morning Light

After a night sleeping in my truck in about the most scenic fall places I know, I kept waking up to pouring rain and knew the mountains would be graced with snow the following morning! I woke in the dark and drove to this location hoping the mountains would be covered in snow (they were dry and brown the day before). I was so blessed with not just snow, but moody clouds and fog for the rest of that day. What a treat to experience such drama in a place I have been visiting for years! Thank you always for your comments and support!