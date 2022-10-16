Previous
Next
The Grace of the Morning Light by exposure4u
Photo 1436

The Grace of the Morning Light

After a night sleeping in my truck in about the most scenic fall places I know, I kept waking up to pouring rain and knew the mountains would be graced with snow the following morning! I woke in the dark and drove to this location hoping the mountains would be covered in snow (they were dry and brown the day before). I was so blessed with not just snow, but moody clouds and fog for the rest of that day. What a treat to experience such drama in a place I have been visiting for years! Thank you always for your comments and support!
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Wendy

@exposure4u
This site has been a great inspiration to me over the past few years and continues to challenge me to grow. I love getting...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise