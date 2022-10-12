Previous
The Light Awakens Concealed Beauty by exposure4u
The Light Awakens Concealed Beauty


I have always loved photographing this iconic location and this year didn't disappoint! It seems I come away with something new and different each time I come to this location. When arriving for sunrise, it didn't appear there would be a gap to the east that would illuminate the clouds. I really wasn't expecting much, but then as the sun rose, there was a magical break in the clouds and this was the resulting light and color!
I'm just now starting to go through the many photos I took this year during my fall color trip and hope to release more in the coming weeks!
Wendy

Mickey Anderson ace
Breathtaking!
October 13th, 2022  
