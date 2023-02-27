Previous
Waves in the Sand by exposure4u
Waves in the Sand


"My life is shaped by the urgent need to wander and observe, and my camera is my passport." ~Steve McCurry

This is so true of me! I have always had a need to explore and take in the awesomeness of nature. I recently had a chance to climb the sand dunes again in Great Sand Dunes National Park. What a challenge it can be hiking in the steep sand with the wind whipping up around you! Such a great reward at the top! Here's a shot as the sun started to set. Thank you always for your comments and support!
Wendy

@exposure4u
Diane ace
Wonderful POV
February 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool pov fav
February 28th, 2023  
