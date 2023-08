Cherished Mountain Blossoms

“May all that is unlived in you blossom into a future graced with love.” ~ John O'Donohue

Such an amazing hike and scene in my beloved San Juan Mountains of Colorado! This is Island Lake outside of Silverton. Definitely a challenging hike, but the scenery was just amazing! I loved seeing all the wildflowers, streams, lakes and of course the glorious Colorado mountains!