Solace in the Mountains



This is my idea of peace and tranquility! I spent several days shooting wildflowers in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado, but spent a few days hiking to these falls. I photographed them of course, but some mornings were spent just hiking to this location and taking in the absolute solace of the sound of the rushing water, the glow of the morning sun and the peaceful surroundings. Such an amazing place and I'm grateful to share a small glimpse of this beautiful place!