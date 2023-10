A Moment of Captivating Light



When moments come together and the light graces one of my favorite mountains, it brings a feeling of much joy and satisfaction to my soul! I have been photographing fall color in this area for over 10 years now and it's always special to see this unique light grace the aspens, scrub oak and mountains. This was taken just after sunrise as a storm passed over the San Juan Mountains. Such a memorable moment and scene! Thank you always for your comments and support of my art!