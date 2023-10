When Elements Collide





As I was camping out the night before...all I heard most of the night was the constant rain and thunder overhead. I could only imagine the possible snow that might be gracing the fall foliage and surrounding mountains. When I started my sunrise journey, it was very evident the mountains had gotten the snow I had hoped for! It wasn't the easiest drive up Red Mountain Pass to get to this scene, but so worth the adventure! Such an amazing scene and morning filled with photographic opportunities.