Transitioning by falcon11
Photo 1406

Transitioning

Since the weather is raw and grey, I am inside working on editing some older images from last Spring. This water pattern was shot at East River Preserve, a 300+ acre town property in Guilford.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
385% complete

