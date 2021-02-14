Sign up
Photo 1430
Beach Sweep
This is a scene from our morning walk today at South Lido Park today.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
5
1
Main Album
iPhone XS
14th February 2021 9:26am
sand
,
nature
,
beach
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
florida
,
ripples
,
shoreline
Milanie
ace
Really nice job of composing
February 14th, 2021
