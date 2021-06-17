Sign up
Photo 1546
Clematis Close-Up
Here is a quick shot from the front garden this evening. This clematis is full of light pinky-lavender blooms.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1546
photos
45
followers
20
following
423% complete
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
Views
10
Main Album
iPhone XS
flower
,
macro
,
close-up
,
blossom
,
center
,
botanical
,
clematis
,
stamens
