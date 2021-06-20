Sign up
Photo 1547
Busy Bee
My pollinator plants (Nepeta and Bee Balm) were full of small bumblebees this afternoon.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
1
1
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1547
photos
46
followers
20
following
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th June 2021 12:30pm
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
bee
,
garden
,
botanical
,
bumblebee
,
bee balm
,
pollinator
,
nepeta
Diana
ace
They look stunning, lovely shot and horgeous colours.
June 20th, 2021
