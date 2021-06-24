Previous
Hydrangea Close-Up by falcon11
Photo 1551

Hydrangea Close-Up

This unusual hydrangea was in the gardens at Agway.
24th June 2021

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
425% complete

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Spectacular!
June 27th, 2021  
