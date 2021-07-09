Previous
Coming In For a Landing by falcon11
Photo 1565

Coming In For a Landing

Tropical Storm Elsa, which left us 5 inches of rain this morning, moved out this afternoon, and the pollinators got busy.
9th July 2021

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Allison Williams ace
Lovely capture
July 10th, 2021  
Anne Pancella ace
5 inches! That's crazy. But this shot is awesome. Love the colors and the bee.
July 10th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Superb
July 10th, 2021  
