Photo 1565
Coming In For a Landing
Tropical Storm Elsa, which left us 5 inches of rain this morning, moved out this afternoon, and the pollinators got busy.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1947
photos
46
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th July 2021 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bee
,
insect
,
garden
,
bumblebee
,
bee balm
,
monarda
,
pollinator
Allison Williams
ace
Lovely capture
July 10th, 2021
Anne Pancella
ace
5 inches! That's crazy. But this shot is awesome. Love the colors and the bee.
July 10th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Superb
July 10th, 2021
