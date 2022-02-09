Sign up
Photo 1737
Out and About
...at Lake Manatee State Park today for a good 2 hours walking the trails. We didn't see much wildlife, but the trees were quite beautiful.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
2
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2132
photos
51
followers
20
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th February 2022 11:22am
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
nature
,
tropical
,
florida
,
spanish moss
,
lake manatee state park
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
February 9th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful with the Spanish moss.
February 9th, 2022
