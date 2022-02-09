Previous
Out and About by falcon11
Out and About

...at Lake Manatee State Park today for a good 2 hours walking the trails. We didn't see much wildlife, but the trees were quite beautiful.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Peter Dulis ace
lovely
February 9th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful with the Spanish moss.
February 9th, 2022  
