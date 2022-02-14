Previous
Three's a Crowd by falcon11
Three's a Crowd

...especially on Valentines Day. There was a flock of Nanday parakeets (Black hooded conures) on the wires near the Amish market this morning.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

