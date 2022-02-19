Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1747
Lily Pad Still Life
I took a few photos today at a little water garden at the church. I liked the reflected palm trees giving it a sense of place.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2146
photos
52
followers
20
following
478% complete
View this month »
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
Latest from all albums
398
1742
1743
399
1744
1745
1746
1747
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
19th February 2022 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
palms
,
botanical
,
tropical
,
lily pad
Kerry McCarthy
ace
That's lovely, Allison. Fav
February 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close