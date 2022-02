Stingray Release

This photo, taken on Feb. 12, shows my husband helping a fisherman on the beach free a sting ray from his hook, so it could be released back into the Gulf. Today we saw several hundred stingrays migrating north from our beach. You couldn't get a photo of this "fever" of rays, but they were like the one photographed here. I think it is either a cownose ray or a southern stingray. I am not sure, so if anyone knows, please weigh in.