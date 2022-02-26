Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1754
Royal Terns
There was a very large flock of birds on the beach this week including black skimmers, a few laughing gulls and a variety of terns. Here are some of the royal terns at the shoreline.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2153
photos
52
followers
20
following
480% complete
View this month »
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
25th February 2022 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
beach
,
florida
,
seascape
,
terns
,
royal terns
,
coquina beach
Diana
ace
How wonderful to see so many birds together. Terrific capture, love the water too.
February 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close