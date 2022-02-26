Previous
Royal Terns by falcon11
Photo 1754

Royal Terns

There was a very large flock of birds on the beach this week including black skimmers, a few laughing gulls and a variety of terns. Here are some of the royal terns at the shoreline.
26th February 2022

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Diana ace
How wonderful to see so many birds together. Terrific capture, love the water too.
February 27th, 2022  
