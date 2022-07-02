Previous
Brunnera in Black & White by falcon11
Photo 1873

Brunnera in Black & White

I promised you a photo of the leaves of the Brunnera (Jack Frost) from June 22 ( http://365project.org/falcon11/365/2022-06-22). Here it is - in monochrome.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

@falcon11
