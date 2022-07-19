Previous
The Ladies by falcon11
Photo 1888

The Ladies

The "Knights of Gore" put on a series of timed battles at the photography conference this past weekend. These two were enjoying a chuckle over something.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
What a wild smile
July 20th, 2022  
PhotoCrazy ace
Delightful!
July 20th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Ha, how great!
July 20th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful
July 20th, 2022  
