Photo 1921
Too Soon....
The drought has caused some of the trees to change colors already - a good 2 months early. This beauty was at Cedar Lake.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Taken
21st August 2022 10:55am
nature
leaf
rock
fall
autumn
oak
multi-color
