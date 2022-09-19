Sign up
Photo 1948
Up on the Roof....
There has been a fairly large sized flock of House Sparrows in the yard, and I often see them lining up on the roof at the corner of the yard.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
1
0
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th September 2022 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
roof
,
sparrow
,
flock
,
house sparrow
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 19th, 2022
