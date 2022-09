Fall is in the Air

There has been a little nip in the air at night, and the leaves are starting to turn. This very large sassafrass leaf caught my eye on the trail we hiked today.

Our Florida condo made it through the hurricane unscathed as far as we know. There is no water or power at the moment, but that will be rectified. Other parts of Florida, an hour or so South of us, were devastated, so we were very lucky.