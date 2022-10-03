Previous
Next
Acorn Close-Up by falcon11
Photo 1962

Acorn Close-Up

I gather acorns from our woodland hikes to bring home for my 2 chipmunks, since we do not have any oaks in our yard.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
537% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous close up and wonderful textures.
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise