Photo 2019
White Ibis
There were a few ibises at the pond's edge, and we also saw a flock pecking around in the grass later on.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
nature
bird
pond
reeds
ibis
water bird
white ibis
palma sola
Renee Salamon
Lovely capture
November 29th, 2022
