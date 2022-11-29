Previous
White Ibis by falcon11
White Ibis

There were a few ibises at the pond's edge, and we also saw a flock pecking around in the grass later on.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely capture
November 29th, 2022  
