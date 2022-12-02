Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2022
Canal Reflections
Filling in with this image on my travel day. I had to face leaving the warmth behind....
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2461
photos
56
followers
20
following
554% complete
View this month »
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Latest from all albums
2017
438
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th November 2022 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
canal
,
impressionistic
,
artistic
,
ripples
,
water patterns
Milanie
ace
You're not going to like it :) Some neat processing of the ripples in the water
December 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close