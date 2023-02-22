Previous
Here Comes Dinner! by falcon11
Here Comes Dinner!

This pelican did some serious diving in the canal this afternoon, so there must have been a few fish around. The manatees were around all day, but they are vegetarians.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Milanie ace
Nice capture of those wings
February 22nd, 2023  
