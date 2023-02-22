Sign up
Photo 2077
Here Comes Dinner!
This pelican did some serious diving in the canal this afternoon, so there must have been a few fish around. The manatees were around all day, but they are vegetarians.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2525
photos
62
followers
20
following
569% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
22nd February 2023 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
bird
,
pelican
,
florida
Milanie
ace
Nice capture of those wings
February 22nd, 2023
