Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2226
Monarch
I am filling in with this photo of a Monarch butterfly on some straw flowers in the Bauer Park Community Gardens.
Recovery from my knee cap replacement on Monday has been swift. I am already walking with just a cane.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2689
photos
65
followers
21
following
609% complete
View this month »
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
Latest from all albums
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
463
2225
2226
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th August 2023 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
insect
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
straw flowers
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my, how beautiful! I am glad you are doing well!
August 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close