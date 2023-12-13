Previous
Christmas Blues by falcon11
Photo 2307

Christmas Blues

Part of the 20th Annual Lights in Bloom exhibit at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Another shot in my extras album here: https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2023-12-13
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
632% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy Burzynski
beautiful! - this could be a good entry for the new monthly challenges - theme lights https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48673/new-monthly-challenges
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise