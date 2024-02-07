Sign up
Previous
Photo 2346
The Beggar
The Florida squirrels are much tinier than our big Northern grey squirrels. These little critters were scampering around under the trees at the beach looking for any overlooked peanuts.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2819
photos
69
followers
21
following
642% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
7th February 2024 1:51pm
Tags
squirrel
,
florida
,
mammal
,
critter
Milanie
ace
He's adorable - similar to our Arkansas ones.
February 7th, 2024
