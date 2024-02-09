Sign up
Photo 2348
Orchid Tree Flowers
One of the shots from my morning walk around the condo grounds.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
flowers
botanical
florida
blossoms
orchid tree
Mallory
Love the bold colors and sky background
February 9th, 2024
