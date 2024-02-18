Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2358
Bathing on the Beach
A few of the Willets were taking advantage of a puddle that formed near the shoreline, and were gleefully bathing and twerking to dry off. It was a lot of fun to watch.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2836
photos
68
followers
20
following
646% complete
View this month »
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
Latest from all albums
477
2353
2354
2355
2356
478
2357
2358
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th February 2024 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
beach
,
florida
,
water birds
,
shore birds
,
willets
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close