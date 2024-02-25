Sign up
Northern Mockingbird
We went to a birding boardwalk in Sarasota today, and it was my idea of heaven. Here is a shot of a Northern Mockingbird under the trees. Many of the birds were water birds, and I will share more of them this week after I return to cold Connecticut.
25th February 2024
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
branch
,
nature
,
bird
,
florida
,
celery fields
,
mockingbird"northern
,
mockingbird"
