Photo 404
Alligator #2
Another image from our foggy morning in Myakka River State Park. Another gator shot here:
https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2022-04-06
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
5
1
1
Extras
ILCE-6600
5th April 2022 8:43am
animal
river
alligator
reptile
myakka river state park
Milanie
ace
Love this in b&w - wonderful details
April 7th, 2022
