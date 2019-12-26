Tag Challenge - Leaf, Leaves and Blackandwhite

Well - I am back in the saddle with the major Christmas project now completed.

So excited to be entering a ton of challenges once again, starting with the tag challenge where I drew the tags of leaf, leaves (yep - singular and plural!!) with blackandwhite.

These leaves cling to the trees all winter long through the nastiest of storms and strongest of winds. They are a bright yellow, and bring a welcome dash of colour to an otherwise drab winter scene.

The shots looked so much better in colour with the leaves in the background standing out from the rest of the scene. However, you barely notice them in this monochrome shot but they are there!

I asked Hubby which shot he preferred but he could not decide (neither could I) so both are getting entered into the tag challenge.