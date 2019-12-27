High Speed ...

... with Total Clarity



For the Album Cover Challenge that ends tonight. (I work better at the last minute and under pressure, lol!!)



The idea of album cover challenge is to get your artist from a random article found on Wikipedia and your album cover title from the last 3 to 6 words from a random quote from Wikiquotes.



My artist is: Yelena Donskaya (1915 – 2016) was a Soviet sport shooter who was World Champion three times and European Champion seven times.



The Quotation page on Wikiquote has changed and now the Random gives you a random topic with quotes on that topic. I got Paranoia, so I took the last quote (from Banksy) on that topic.

Paranoia

Your mind is working at its best when you're being paranoid. You explore every avenue and possibility of your situation at high speed with total clarity.



It's a good thing I save all my photos - even the ones that I don't think I will ever use because I did not have time to go take a photo for this challenge.

But I lucked out with this SOOC shot taken of my oldest grandson at Cosmic Adventure in Ottawa works well for the quote.