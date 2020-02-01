Previous
Album Cover Challenge by farmreporter
Album Cover Challenge

Jazz pianist Auguste Herbin has taken the world by storm with his debut album 'Sinful and Permanently Personal' with bold and irreverent pieces such as 'The Backside of Morality' and "The Naked Truth'.
For the album cover challenge where the artist's name comes from the random article on Auguste Herbin
A French painter of modern art best known for his Cubist and abstract paintings consisting of colorful geometric figures. He co-founded the groups Abstraction-Création and Salon des Réalités Nouvelles which promoted non-figurative abstract art. (29 April 1882 – 31 January 1960).

The random quote for the Album Title is:
Do give books - religious or otherwise - for Christmas. They're never fattening, seldom sinful, and permanently personal. Lenore Hershey
We are to take the last 4 to 7 words from this quote as the album title.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Wendy

@farmreporter
@farmreporter
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Wonderful album cover Wendy!
February 2nd, 2020  
Lesley ace
Excellent!
February 2nd, 2020  
