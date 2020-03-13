What Our Encore Camera Club Did

Our camera club is composed of members with a wide variety of experience. There are some absolute beginners, a couple of professionals, and everyone in between.

We were blessed to have a member who is very adept with post processing join us and he has been doing tutorials using GIMP.

So, I brought in the latest What Would You Do to see what we could do with it as a class. Unfortunately, I had to leave the class to drive school bus before this project was completed and did not get the stick back until this morning so it is too late for the challenge.

This is a composite with a photo of the class behind the red skull and the original photo in front.

It was very interesting, and we will continue our lessons when the Covid 19 crisis is over and we can get together once again.