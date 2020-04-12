Happy Easter from Prince and Us to You

We are blessed to live on a farm so social distancing is never an issue except on our weekly trip to town for groceries.

It is especially a blessing that my youngest and her family were able to come here for Easter dinner since we all ate outside on the deck with lots of space between us. We put everything on paper plates and used plastic disposable cutlery. Everyone disposed of their own plates, etc so no cross contamination.

It was not the usual Easter dinner on fine china. The food got cold faster outside but we were able to spend Easter together, which is the most important part.

So - Easter blessings to each and everyone. Remember - Some Bunny loves you!