Ready for Planting

Hubby and I drove to Madoc to visit with his Dad and get some important paperwork done. Hubby, as usual, drove non-stop all the way there even though he knew that I tagged along strictly for as photo trip.

Needless to say, he willingly stopped whenever I requested it on the way home!

There was a tractor planting this huge field as I was taking this shot, but it was not in the right spot. I waited a good five minutes for it to move over, but decided I did not have all day so I walked back to the truck.

Of course, the tractor was then exactly where I wanted it! Grrr ....