Moira Lake Fishermen by farmreporter
Moira Lake Fishermen

What a beautiful day! It was the first day with temperatures in the mid-teens! There were lots of people social distancing enjoying the sunshine in lots of different ways.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Wendy

@farmreporter
