Photo 1636
Moira Lake Fishermen
What a beautiful day! It was the first day with temperatures in the mid-teens! There were lots of people social distancing enjoying the sunshine in lots of different ways.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2471
photos
147
followers
121
following
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
Views
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th April 2020 2:55pm
Tags
lake
,
fishing
,
landscape-26
