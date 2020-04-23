Rideau River

Sorry for the mass upload!

I spent a most enjoyable day traveling to Madoc and back with Hubby. It is a 3.5 hour trip each way. It was a glorious warm and sunshiny day so I spent half the time enjoying the scenery and photo ops and the other half wishing I was at home working in the garden!

This was taken along Ontario's Rideau River quite close to Smith Falls.

The Rideau River and Canal system, also known unofficially as the Rideau Waterway, connects Canada's capital city of Ottawa, Ontario, to Lake Ontario and the Saint Lawrence River at Kingston, Ontario. It is 202 kilometres in length

The canal was opened in 1832 as a precaution in case of war with the United States. It remains in use today primarily for pleasure boating, with most of its original structures intact. The locks on the system open for navigation in mid-May and close in mid-October. It is the oldest continuously operated canal system in North America, and in 2007 it was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

