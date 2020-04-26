Get Pushed Cheese Platter

Laura @la_photographic challenged me to do food photography. It certainly did push me out of my comfort zone as I do not cook much. I traditionally ask Hubby what he wants for supper at about 5 pm and hope he says he isn't hungry!
But, cheese and crackers are always a quick, filling, and nutritious meal if he happens to say yes. Besides, it goes naturally with the requisite glass of wine! So, I am tagging this for the Food Stories technique challenge for a two-fer.
Thank you for the great challenge! It certainly is not my strong suit and I definitely need the practice!