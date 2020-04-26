Previous
Get Pushed Cheese Platter by farmreporter
Get Pushed Cheese Platter

Laura @la_photographic challenged me to do food photography. It certainly did push me out of my comfort zone as I do not cook much. I traditionally ask Hubby what he wants for supper at about 5 pm and hope he says he isn't hungry!
But, cheese and crackers are always a quick, filling, and nutritious meal if he happens to say yes. Besides, it goes naturally with the requisite glass of wine! So, I am tagging this for the Food Stories technique challenge for a two-fer.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Cathy ace
Cheese is one of biggest weaknesses... very nice food photo!
April 27th, 2020  
Wendy ace
Here is my attempt at food photography, Laura @la_photographic.
Thank you for the great challenge! It certainly is not my strong suit and I definitely need the practice!
April 27th, 2020  
Sue ace
Love this pic
April 27th, 2020  
