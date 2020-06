A Rose in My Garden

It's a good thing I have hardy and resilient roses that seem to thrive on neglect as I have been ignoring them and spending my time in the veggie garden.

And, any watering has been going to the veggies as well.

I really must spend time with the roses if I hope to see any repeat blooming over the summer!

So pleased to have taken the time to wander the garden with camera in hand. Got a lot of great flower shots to remember Spring 2020 by.